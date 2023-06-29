PM greets freedom fighters with gifts on Eid-ul-Adha

Bangladesh

BSS
29 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 12:47 pm

Related News

PM greets freedom fighters with gifts on Eid-ul-Adha

BSS
29 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 12:47 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha, the second-largest religious festival of the Muslims.
 
Like other occasions, the premier sent flowers, fruits, and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters (FFs) and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) at Gaznavi Road in the capital's Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them.
 
PM's Assistant Personal Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker handed over these items to them.
 
The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid, and Pahela Baishakh.
 
They also expressed gratitude to the premier for undertaking massive steps for their rehabilitation including the construction of Muktijoddha Tower-1, a 13-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Mohammadpur.
 
They highly praised the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hoped that the Awami League government will ensure a developed and prosperous future for all age people of Bangladesh.
 
The greatest sons of the soil also prayed for the Prime Minister's good health and long life.

Eid-al-Adha / freedom fighter / Eid 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

1d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

2d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

1d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

1d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

1d | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September