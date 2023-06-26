10,000 students, teachers to receive Tk12 crore special grant

The government has decided to provide a special grant worth Tk12 crore to a total of 10,000 students, teachers and educational institutions before Eid-al-Adha.

The amount will be transferred to its recipients digitally via Nagad, a mobile financial service, per an order issued on Sunday (25 June).

The Department of Secondary and Higher Education will distribute the special grant to some 9,846 students, 400 teachers and 240 schools and colleges.

Among the students, 3,675 from grades six to eight, 2,625 from grades nine to ten, and 1,866 from grades eleven and twelve will get Tk8,000 each, amounting to a total of Tk6,71,94,000 crore. Around 1,680 graduate and post-graduate students will get Tk10,000 each, which is Tk1.68 crore in total.

Apart from this, Tk2.40 crore has been allotted for 240 selected schools and colleges, which will get Tk1 lakh each. Besides, 400 teachers will get Tk30,000 each as a special grant.