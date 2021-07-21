Shami Kabab Roll Ups
Eid-al-Adha, or Qurbani Eid, is all about the madness surrounding beef and mutton. Whether the madness is focused on cutting the meat, cooking or eating it, everyone is equally excited about everything Qurbani.
Above everything else, the holy and joyous occasion of Qurbani Eid calls for an abundance of food made with beef and mutton. While we cannot fit an abundant amount of recipes here, these carefully curated and personally tasted recipes should add a fun twist to your grandiose Eid spread.
Ingredients
-
½ kg minced chicken
-
1 cup chickpea lentils
-
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
-
1 tbsp shami kabab spice
-
7 to 8 green or red whole chillies
-
Salt to taste
-
2 eggs
-
1 cup yogurt
-
1 tsp chicken powder
-
2 large onion
-
Coriander as required
-
Corn flour to bind the kababs
Steps
For kabab
-
For preparing the kababs, pour water in a pan and add in the minced meat along with the daal and ginger-garlic paste, sliced onions, salt and chillies. Let it cook.
-
Once the meat has cooked completely with the spices, put it in a food processor and grind it to a fine paste. To this paste, add beaten yogurt, coriander leaves, eggs, chopped green chillies and onions. Mix everything together and pour in the cornflour mixed with some water. Shape the mix into tikkiyas and fry in shallow oil.
For roll up
-
Apply ghee or butter on a piece of naan or paratha and heat it up on both sides. Put some mayonnaise on it and slather on with a layer of a sauce of your choice. We suggest a creamy mint-yogurt sauce. Place a kabab on the bread and top it with some coleslaw, plain lettuce or green or purple cabbage. Roll up the ensemble carefully and secure it with a toothpick in the middle.
-
To serve, place the roll up on a plate and add some french fries and extra mint sauce on the side.