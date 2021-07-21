Eid-al-Adha, or Qurbani Eid, is all about the madness surrounding beef and mutton. Whether the madness is focused on cutting the meat, cooking or eating it, everyone is equally excited about everything Qurbani.

Above everything else, the holy and joyous occasion of Qurbani Eid calls for an abundance of food made with beef and mutton. While we cannot fit an abundant amount of recipes here, these carefully curated and personally tasted recipes should add a fun twist to your grandiose Eid spread.

Shami Kabab Roll Ups

Ingredients

½ kg minced chicken 1 cup chickpea lentils 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste 1 tbsp shami kabab spice 7 to 8 green or red whole chillies Salt to taste 2 eggs 1 cup yogurt 1 tsp chicken powder 2 large onion Coriander as required Corn flour to bind the kababs

Steps

For kabab

For preparing the kababs, pour water in a pan and add in the minced meat along with the daal and ginger-garlic paste, sliced onions, salt and chillies. Let it cook. Once the meat has cooked completely with the spices, put it in a food processor and grind it to a fine paste. To this paste, add beaten yogurt, coriander leaves, eggs, chopped green chillies and onions. Mix everything together and pour in the cornflour mixed with some water. Shape the mix into tikkiyas and fry in shallow oil.

For roll up