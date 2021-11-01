Meta Facebook 'Watch' beats Apple Watch

01 November, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 01:36 pm

Meta Facebook 'Watch' beats Apple Watch

​​​​​​​The Meta Facebook 'Watch' has been leaked via Facebook View companion app, showing a few specs and making many compare it to Apple Watch.

01 November, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 01:36 pm
Meta Facebook &#039;Watch&#039; beats Apple Watch

Just hours after Facebook Inc went big with its name change to Meta, news of its first planned smartwatch was leaked.

No names, no specs, no features yet, but this Meta Watch from erstwhile Facebook is supposed to be an Apple Watch competitor.

The leaked image shared by Bloomberg showed an eerie resemblance to the Apple Watch. And it also has a camera!

This image of the Meta 'Facebook' Watch was uncovered by Steve Moser from The Tape Drive and was shared by Bloomberg.

The image came out of the companion app for Facebook's smart Ray Ban glasses on iPhones. Meta has so far stayed mum on this matter.

Meta Watch could change smartwatches forever

A camera on a mainstream smartwatch model is unheard of, as Apple and Samsung have not included this feature on their watch offerings. The report said that this camera is most likely to be used for video conferencing.

Given that this image emerged from the companion app, it seems the launch is not far away. However, it remains to be seen what platform does this watch run on and how does the camera affect the rest of the device.

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 struggle with their batteries without cameras.

Moreover, will Facebook /Meta opt for Google's Wear OS platform or create one of their own? Nobody knows as of now. Till any announcement, we have to wait.

Previous reports have hinted that the watch will feature heart rate monitoring and that the company has already created three generations of the product; all of which will launch at different time frames.

On the other hand, rumours have pointed to three new Apple Watch models for next year. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to get a body temperature sensor, while the 2020 Apple Watch SE will get an upgrade. Apple is also expected to sell a rugged Apple Watch for athletes.

