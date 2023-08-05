Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

Founded in 2020, The Rug Addict is known for offering a wide range of beautifully made and expertly curated machine-woven rugs. With each design and collection, The Rug Addict aims to provide a striking rug, perfect for any home and interior.

The Rug Addict was founded by partners Navishta Zaman and Rizvi Rahman, both graduates from prestigious universities in the US and Canada, respectively. Their search for rugs started with them trying to create a home with a perfect blend of modernity and timelessness. However, their search was in vain, as the prevailing market offered limited options of subpar quality.

They quickly realised that there is an opportunity for growth and began their research in early 2019. After a year of spirited back-and-forths with suppliers and manufacturers in China and Turkey, they managed to secure and import the coveted products.

Currently, The Rug Addict exhibits more than 100 active items under its four distinctive collections: The Classic (modern), The Regal (traditional), The Ottoman (Turkish), and The Moon (circular). Each collection is machine-made with perfection — the stitched backing and soft polypropylene pile offer stain, slip and fade resistance, which make the rugs serviceable for all interiors and durable for all floors.

The Rug Addict aims to cater to everyone by offering classic motifs and designs made in today's modern style for easy upkeep, but without compromising on the luxurious feel of hand-crafted rugs.

The Moon Collection: The Iris

The Moon Collection, named for its circular shape, offers a range of rugs designed to create a fluid visual impact in any space. Circular rugs are not only visually pleasing but also more functional in unconventional layouts and smaller spaces, making them versatile and practical choices for multiple rooms.

One standout piece from The Moon Collection is "The Iris", an ideal option for both family living spaces and formal living rooms, where the rug's visual impact can enhance the overall aesthetics of the area. The circular shape of "The Iris" offers a natural flow and sense of continuity, making it an excellent focal point for any room.

The choice of colours, including black, grey, white, and gold, adds sophistication and elegance to the rug's overall appearance. These neutral and luxurious hues will seamlessly complement various interior design styles, making it a versatile and timeless piece for any home.

Size: 7.9ft

Thickness: 12mm

Price: Tk20,000

The Regal Collection: The Cleopatra

The Cleopatra, part of The Regal Collection, is an oriental rug that embodies a modern interpretation of traditional, ornate designs. It is specifically designed to bring a vintage touch to formal living areas or more contemporary spaces. With its captivating and royal aesthetics, this rug is an ideal choice for those who appreciate vintage décor.

The rug's colour scheme features bold shades of beige, purple, and blue, which add to its regal appeal and make it a prominent and eye-catching decor item. Whether you want to enhance the elegance of your living space or create a statement piece in a modern room, The Cleopatra promises to add a touch of grandeur and sophistication to your abode.

For individuals who appreciate the timeless allure of oriental rugs but also seek a fresh and contemporary twist, The Cleopatra serves as a perfect fusion between classic and modern designs.

Size: 5x7.5ft

Thickness: 12mm

Price: Tk18,000

The Classic Collection: The Amazon

The Classic Collection offers a range of modern and eclectic designs, all of which are produced in China. This collection is characterised by its bold neutrals, vibrant colours, and diverse patterns, making it a versatile and seamless addition to any home or office setting.

One standout piece from The Classic Collection is "The Amazon." This particular rug is nothing short of an abstract art piece, featuring a captivating mix of contrasting colours that include blue, grey, white, and yellow. The combination of these hues creates a visually striking and dynamic design, which is sure to add a new dimension to your living space or workplace.

Whether you have a modern, or an eclectic and vibrant interior, "The Amazon" rug will effortlessly fit into any of these settings. Amazon's artistic flair and eye-catching colour palette make it an excellent choice for those looking to infuse their space with a touch of creativity and individuality.

Size: 5x7.5ft

Thickness: 12mm

Price: Tk18,000

The Ottoman Collection: The Bazaar

The Ottoman Collection offers a selection of premium quality Turkish rugs, renowned worldwide for their durability and timeless appeal. These rugs are known for their bold colours and intricate patterns, creating a perfect blend of modern and traditional design elements.

One exceptional piece from The Ottoman Collection is "The Bazaar." This rug is available in hues of blue, grey, and white, which exude a sense of calmness and sophistication. The design features simple yet sophisticated patterns that add an air of elegance to any space. The combination of rich colours and intricate detailing ensures that "The Bazaar" rug will always catch the eye and become a focal point in the room it graces.

Turkish rugs, including "The Bazaar," are meticulously crafted with expert artistry and attention to detail, making them enduring pieces that can withstand the test of time. The premium quality of these rugs guarantees that they will maintain their beauty and integrity even with regular use.

Size: 5x7.5ft

Thickness: 10mm

Price: Tk19,000

