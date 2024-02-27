ROSA wants to become a globally recognised brand

Drawing inspiration from cultures, nature, and environments, ROSA's in-house design team works tirelessly to infuse uniqueness into their product offerings. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

ROSA, a brand of AkijBashir Group, initiated operations in 2017 with sanitaryware products, combining versatile designs under categories such as commodes, basins, urinals, Asian pans, etc. In 2022, ROSA unveiled its iconic line of bathware products, maintaining international standards.

With the brand's tagline, 'Beyond Beauty', ROSA rose as a premiere provider of both aesthetically pleasing and functionally superior sanitaryware and bathware products in the Bangladesh market. The brand not only delivers visually striking products but also prioritises highly functional and technologically advanced solutions for consumers.

In a recent interview with The Business Standard, Golam Rabbani, Brand Lead at ROSA, AkijBashir Group, spoke about the brand's impact, present status and future aspirations.

Tell us about ROSA's journey: How did it start and evolve over the years?

The sanitaryware and bathware market in Bangladesh has historically been dominated by middlemen and was a need-based basic products market, with minimal emphasis on consumer choice, convenience, and comfort.

Recognising this gap in consumer-centric solutions, ROSA emerged as a brand with a core commitment to crafting offerings that blend aesthetic excellence with international standards of features and functionality.

In the past, high-end consumers in Bangladesh relied heavily on imported Chinese and European sanitaryware and bathware products. However, the landscape has undergone a significant shift. Consumers across all social classes, including top urban individuals, homebuilders, developers, and architects, now place greater trust and confidence in local brands like ROSA.

This shift in consumer preference is a testament to ROSA's dedication to delivering products that not only adhere to international standards but also resonate with the local market.

How does ROSA approach innovation and staying ahead of design trends in the industry?

At the heart of ROSA's product philosophy lies innovation and design sophistication throughout the years. The brand prides itself on maintaining a dedicated design studio where a team of creative minds works on a diverse range of designs and models.

Drawing inspiration from cultures, nature, and environments, ROSA's in-house design team works tirelessly to infuse uniqueness into their product offerings.

In addition to the in-house creativity, ROSA also collaborates with renowned international design houses and freelance designers to outsource designs for many of its signature products, ensuring that ROSA's product lineup remains at the forefront of contemporary aesthetics and functionality.

Sustainability is a growing concern in manufacturing. How does your brand address environmental considerations in its production processes?

As a part of AkijBashir group, ROSA cares about sustainable manufacturing practices, aligning with the broader ethos of the group. AkijBashir maintains sustainable procurement, responsible product development, utilisation of renewable and solar energy, rainwater harvesting, and the comprehensive reuse of 100% wastewater. Furthermore, the group actively reduces carbon emissions by incorporating sustainable technologies and spearheading tree plantation projects.

Furthermore, AkijBashir Group is ambitiously working to transform into a net zero emission conglomerate in Bangladesh. The group's holistic approach to sustainability not only influences its manufacturing processes but also extends to its social responsibility through brand ROSA.

Under the ROSA banner, the brand actively participates in various social campaigns. Moreover, ROSA is dedicated to several CSR campaigns focused on promoting awareness and better practices related to toilets and sanitation.

These endeavours form part of a comprehensive pipeline of initiatives aimed at contributing to a better and healthier world for all.

Aesthetic appeal is a significant factor in faucet and sanitaryware selection. How does ROSA balance aesthetics with functionality and durability?

In addition to emphasising design sophistication, ROSA focuses on functional supremacy, achieved through cutting-edge technology integrated into its production processes. ROSA sanitaryware and bathware production units stand out with the incorporation of European and Japanese robotic technologies, making it a unique and pioneering facility not only in Bangladesh but also globally.

ROSA's sanitaryware production unit boasts complete European robotic casting and glazing technology, featuring South Asia's largest double-decker tunnel kiln and an international standard quality control lab, among other advanced elements. This ensures that every product meets the highest standards of quality and functionality.

Meanwhile, ROSA's bathware production unit is a one-of-a-kind facility globally, equipped with a Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC) unit, automated VMC machine, robotic polishing machine, fully automated electroplating line, PVD coating machine, and a world-class quality lab.

From meticulous raw material selection to the distribution of products to end-consumers, every step in the production process is precisely controlled and monitored at the ROSA plant.

Can you highlight any recent product launches that have been particularly successful for ROSA?

In 2022, the launch of ROSA Bathware proved to be a revolutionary moment in the industry. One notable product from the Bathware line is the 'Folksy Gold' series, a golden coloured faucet collection that has captured the attention of consumers and generated significant market demand.

This series represents a milestone for ROSA, showcasing its ability to bring about industry breakthroughs. What sets this collection apart is the utilisation of PVD coating technology, making ROSA the exclusive provider of this technology in the country. This technology enables the creation of vibrant and diverse colours such as Golden, Rose Gold, Pink, Black White and more.

In contrast to the conventional chrome/silver coloured products, ROSA's colourful SKU has become a focal point, drawing immense interest from consumers. The availability of various colour options provides consumers with choices that go beyond the ordinary.

In terms of market positioning, where do you see yourself amidst competitors, and what strategies do you employ to maintain or enhance this position?

In terms of market share, both in volume and value, ROSA consistently holds a strong position, typically ranging between the second and third positions, taking into consideration the specific market segment. While the sanitaryware industry boasts formidable competitors striving to provide quality products, the bathware sector in Bangladesh faced an unstructured landscape, with a predominant focus on lower segment products.

ROSA, entering the bathware market in 2022, swiftly carved out a substantial market share within two years, asserting its dominance through an integrated brand communication campaign. In this relatively unstructured market, ROSA's focus on building consumer faith and belief has propelled it to become a leading voice, overshadowing competitors.

Looking ahead, ROSA aims to secure the top position in terms of volume share by cultivating a rich product portfolio and revolutionising market practices. This involves eliminating credit-based transactions and minimising middleman influences, paving the way for a more transparent and consumer-centric approach.

Looking towards the future, what are the key challenges and opportunities you foresee for your brand in the evolving landscape of home decor and interior design?

The home décor and interior design industry, especially among Individual Home Builders (IHBs), is surging in significance across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas. Consumers seek modern, convenient solutions to adorn their homes, creating opportunities for brands like ROSA to cater to evolving tastes. With a focus on brand reputation and quality, ROSA is well-positioned to thrive in this market, offering aesthetic and convenient products.

Challenges persist, including the influence of middlemen in the building materials sector and reliance on imported raw materials, affected by global economic and political uncertainties. Despite these hurdles, addressing modern demands and focusing on quality can drive growth for ROSA and similar brands in Bangladesh's dynamic home décor market.

How does ROSA leverage digital technologies and online platforms to connect with consumers and enhance brand visibility?

In the market of sanitaryware and bathware, technical details can be challenging for average consumers to grasp. ROSA can utilise CGI videos and 3D modelling to simplify technical details in sanitaryware and bathware, aiding consumer understanding. By dissecting products visually, ROSA educates consumers on quality features.

Online platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram enable ROSA to manage brand communication effectively, reaching a wide audience affordably. Through digital resources, ROSA enhances brand presence, communicates product value, and fosters stronger consumer relationships, utilising the digital landscape to connect with its audience more interactively.

What do you envision for the future of ROSA, and what steps are you taking to realise this vision?

ROSA, in alignment with its parent company AkijBashir Group, plans to integrate smart technology into its sanitaryware and bathware solutions, positioning itself as an early adopter and reflecting the group's innovation-driven approach. ROSA is committed to the growth and well-being of all stakeholders, including plumbers, dealers, retailers, engineers, and architects, with long-term plans for personal and business development within each segment.

The brand is dedicated to establishing a sustainable business model, emphasising collective progress and a better future. ROSA aims not only to be the leading brand in Bangladesh but also to emerge as a prominent international brand, reflecting its ambition to transcend borders and become a globally recognized name in the sanitaryware and bathware industry.