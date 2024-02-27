Shine Sanitary Ware and Fittings: Changing the sanitary and bathware scene in Bangladesh and beyond

It is often said that to truly gauge someone's taste and standard, do not just glance at their living room decor — take a peek into their bathrooms. A well-decorated and well-maintained washroom, equipped with good sanitary products, speaks volumes about the lifestyle and living standard of a family.

In the past, sanitary products primarily served functional needs with a dash of aesthetics. However, today, a myriad of other considerations come into play.

"I recall years ago, when my mother and aunts were shopping for these items, they focused on how to differentiate their washroom decor from others. But now, beyond aesthetics, people prioritise factors like hygiene, longevity, durability, and maintenance before making a purchase," shared a customer of Shine at the Mirpur Sanitary Market.

Established in 2013, Shine Sanitary Ware and Fittings, has emerged as a pioneer in the PVC sanitary and bathware sector within the country. Shine currently commands approximately 70% market share with 500+ stylish design bathroom fittings.

Journey of Shine

RFL diversified its operations into the PVC category in 1996.

"As we made significant strides in the realm of water supply, Shine contemplated how we could extend our contributions to sanitation efforts through PVC items. And thus, Shine Sanitary Ware and Fittings was conceptualised," revealed Md Jahangir Alam, executive director at RFL Plastics Limited.

Before Shine entered the market, most sanitary and fittings items were imported. Shine's mission is to make these essential products accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Shine's products are sold in more than 50,000 sanitaryware retail outlets and have over 360 exclusive showrooms.

Products for standard living and sustainability

Shine Sanitary Ware and Fittings are operating their business with two brands — Shine and Shine Platinum.

"The products we manufacture under Shine Platinum, be it a shower or a tap, are made from high-grade ABS base, which is also known as industrial plastic. On the skin of that, three layers of electroplating are done that gives it a metallic look, you cannot tell whether it is made from metal or plastic by their looks," shared Abdullah Al Zunaid, Business In-charge of Shine Bathware and Tiles.

Moreover, this product range is incorporated with bubble flow technology, which infuses air bubbles with water flow to reduce water use. This mechanism saves around 30% to 40% water.

Shine produces sanitaryware and fittings for every class and everyone. Other than tiles and ceramic commodes, Shine produces every sanitaryware and fittings in-house. They have plans to produce the mentioned two categories by themselves in upcoming years.

Reduce, reuse and recycle

All the products conceptualised by Shine are made keeping the 3R concept (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) in mind. The brand firmly adheres to sustainability and environment-friendly measures.

In addition to their eco-friendly attributes, both Shine and Shine Platinum products are engineered to be lightweight and reduce the live weight of a building.

Local to global

After meeting the local demand, Shine Sanitary Ware and Fittings is now exporting its products worldwide. The remarkable success of the company in Bangladesh has driven demand for Shine products across the US, UAE, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Japan, Fiji, Ghana, Mali, and over 20 other countries.

Md Kamruzzaman Kamal, director of Marketing at PRAN-RFL Group, stated, "We are developing all types of sanitaryware and fittings, considering all classes of people in our society for their well-being. We value our customers' choices first before adding a new product to our range."