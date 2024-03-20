Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

A tale of tradition, sustainability, and women's empowerment unfolds at Karupannya Rangpur Ltd, a green factory in the heart of Rangpur, where women workers revitalise the ancient art of Shatranji rug-making.

Established in 1991 with a team of 50 workers, Karupannya has grown exponentially over the years, boasting a workforce of 8,000 now, 90% of whom are women.

Shatranji is renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colours. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The Shatranji, a traditional Bangladeshi rug, is renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colours, each telling a story of cultural heritage and artisanal skill.

At Karupannya, these rugs are woven using renewable materials such as waste cotton and jute, embodying sustainability principles.

A woman worker at Karupannya working on a sewing machine. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The choice of materials reduces environmental impact and ensures that the rugs are both durable and eco-friendly.

Karupannya has reached well beyond the borders of Bangladesh, with its Shatranji rugs finding their way into homes across Europe and North America.

The vibrant hues and intricate patterns of the Shatranji rugs are a testament to the skill and dedication of the artisans of Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Behind every Shatranji rug from Karupannya is a story of empowerment. By employing thousands of women, Karupannya offers them a pathway to financial independence and a voice in their communities.

As captured in the recent photographs by Syed Zakir Hossain, the vibrant hues and intricate patterns of the Shatranji rugs are a testament to the skill and dedication of the artisans of Rangpur.

The Shatranji rugs in Karupannya are women using renewable materials such as waste cotton and jute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Their work not only preserves a rich cultural tradition but also carries it forward into the future, weaving together the threads of sustainability and empowerment.