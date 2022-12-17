BHBFC observes Victory Day

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) onFriday paid homage to the martyrs who laid their lives for the independence of the country marking the victory day.

The organisation also paid homage to the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, read a press release.

BHBFC deputy managing director Mr. Arun Kumar Chowdhury led two different processions respectively at Savar and Dhanmondi.

A number of employees and officers attended the programs. The BHBFC managing director Mr. Md. Abdul Mannan attended the National Pared Square programme of the victory day.