BHBFC opens new branch in Nasirabad

Corporates

Press Release
01 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 07:40 pm

Related News

BHBFC opens new branch in Nasirabad

Press Release
01 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
BHBFC opens new branch in Nasirabad

A branch office of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) has been inaugurated at Nasirabad in the port city of Chattogram.

The organisation's managing director Abdul Mannan announced the inauguration of its service and business activities on the virtual platform on Monday (1 January), reads a press release.

He announced the inauguration by joining the Zoom platform from the Board of Directors' meeting room at the headquarters of BHBFC in the capital.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On this occasion, the deputy managing director of BHBFC Arun Kumar Chowdhury, all general managers and all deputy general managers working at the headquarters were present.  

More than 50 borrowers and service-seeking citizens at the branch office participated in the event.  

Managing Director Md  Abdul Mannan listened to the reactions of the citizens at that time and gave instructions to all concerned of this office to ensure the highest service of BHBFC for the stakeholders.  

BHBFC Chattogram zone Manager Yusuf Salahuddin presided over the function.
 

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

12h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

9h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

12h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

3h | Videos
Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

36m | Videos
Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

4h | Videos