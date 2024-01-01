BHBFC opens new branch in Nasirabad

A branch office of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) has been inaugurated at Nasirabad in the port city of Chattogram.

The organisation's managing director Abdul Mannan announced the inauguration of its service and business activities on the virtual platform on Monday (1 January), reads a press release.

He announced the inauguration by joining the Zoom platform from the Board of Directors' meeting room at the headquarters of BHBFC in the capital.

On this occasion, the deputy managing director of BHBFC Arun Kumar Chowdhury, all general managers and all deputy general managers working at the headquarters were present.

More than 50 borrowers and service-seeking citizens at the branch office participated in the event.

Managing Director Md Abdul Mannan listened to the reactions of the citizens at that time and gave instructions to all concerned of this office to ensure the highest service of BHBFC for the stakeholders.

BHBFC Chattogram zone Manager Yusuf Salahuddin presided over the function.

