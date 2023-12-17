Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

As the hazy veil of winter descends upon Dhaka, the city dons its most vibrant attire of red and green.

Streets, buildings, and walls are adorned with hues and lighting that evoke patriotism, celebration, and a deep-rooted sense of history.

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

When December arrives, with it comes a palpable fervour as the city prepares to commemorate Victory Day and usher in a season of jubilation.

The visual narrative of the Victory Day celebrations is intertwined with a symphony of colours.

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Shades of crimson and emerald - the colors of the Bangladeshi flag - seamlessly merge into the urban landscape.

Every corner, from the ornate facades of historical landmarks to the humblest of dwellings, is adorned with banners, flags, and vibrant decorations, manifesting a collective homage to the nation's hard-fought independence.

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Streets that usually hum with the rhythm of daily life pulsate with a different energy.

Rows of trees, lampposts, and ornate archways are wrapped in ribbons of red and green.

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Elaborate lighting installations transform thoroughfares into enchanting corridors, guiding both locals and visitors through a kaleidoscope of colours.

The evening air is punctuated with the soft glow of fairy lights and intricate designs illuminating the night sky, casting a spellbinding aura upon the city.

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

In the heart of Dhaka, the iconic structures stand as witnesses to the city's rich heritage.

Bathed in a resplendent combination of red and green lights, twinkling lights feel like stars as they are from afar.

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

As the city's air is infused with anticipation, as communities come together to celebrate their cultural heritage through music, dance, and art.

Yet, beyond the commemoration of Victory Day, the city's embrace of red and green signifies more than mere symbolism.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

It embodies the warmth of the season, the joys of togetherness, and the resilience of a nation that has weathered many storms.

The colours transcend their political significance, weaving themselves into the fabric of everyday life during December, enveloping the city in a sense of unity and pride.

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Amidst the grandeur of the decorations and the effervescent celebrations, Dhaka's December also speaks softly of contemplation and reflection.

It invites its inhabitants to pause amidst the festivities, to ponder the journey of the nation, and to honour the sacrifices that have shaped its destiny.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

As the wintry breeze caresses the city, Dhaka stands resplendent.

Adorned in hues of red and green, embellished with myriad lights and ardour, it epitomises not just a commemoration, but a spirited ode to unity, resilience, and the enduring beauty of a city that thrives amidst its diversity and history.