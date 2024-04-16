BHBFC felicitates Karmasangsthan Bank MD

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) felicitated Mr. Arun Kumar Chowdhury, the newly appointed Managing Director (MD) of the state-owned karmasangsthan Bank.

The reception was held on Monday, April 15, at BHBFC Bhaban in the capital.

Mr. Md. Abdul Mannan, the Managing Director of BHBFC presided over the reception party while Meher Sultana, the Deputy Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank and Mr. Md. Ashrafuzzaman Khan, the General Manager of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, attended the ceremoney. The senior executives of BHBFC were present in the meeting.

Mr. Arun Kumar Chowudhury had been serving in BHBFC for 28 years, lastly as the Deputy Managing Director.