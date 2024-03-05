BHBFC congratulates the state minister for finance

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) congratulated the newly appointed State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, at her office in the capital on Monday (4 March).

Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin, the chairman of BHBFC's board of directors along with the Managing Director of the organisation Md. Abdul Mannan wished her floral greetings and congratulations. reads a press release.

BHBFC's Deputy Managing Director Arum Kumar Choudhury and General Manager Md Khairul Islam were present.