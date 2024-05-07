Traders for cattle import from India to address rising meat prices

Meat traders have urged the government to import cattle from India on an urgent basis to help alleviate the rising meat prices.

They put forward the demand at a discussion meeting on "Presentation of data and actions to mitigate the soaring price of meat nationwide" in the capital's Mohammadpur area on Saturday. The Bangladesh Meat Preparing and Sellers Association (BMPSA) arranged the event.

During the meeting, traders said that if cattle could be legally imported from India as done previously, the price of beef in the country could drop to Tk550-600 per kg within a week.

If the price of beef remains within the purchasing capacity of the common people, the sales will increase and the business of meat will also be normal, they added.

Besides, they advocated for importing young cattle from India to encourage the involvement of small-scale farmers in cattle rearing.