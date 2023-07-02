Stocks volatile in first session after Eid

Dhaka stocks opened higher today but started facing selling pressure soon.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit an intraday low of 6334 at 11.45am and again started to inch up on Sunday (2 July)

By 12:30pm the major index was flat at 6344.

Some of the oversold large-cap stocks attracted tax rebate-seeking investors in June and their exits created some selling pressure in the scrips, stockbrokers said.

On the other hand, the trendy small-cap stocks entered the caution list as the regulator went tough against weak and irregular firms.

Meanwhile, bargain hunters helped recover the market.

76 scrips advanced and 103 declined.

Tk263 crore turnover registered by the premier bourse in first two and half hours.