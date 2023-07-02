Stocks volatile in first session after Eid

Stocks

TBS Report
02 July, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 12:40 pm

Related News

Stocks volatile in first session after Eid

TBS Report
02 July, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 12:40 pm

Dhaka stocks opened higher today but started facing selling pressure soon.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit an intraday low of 6334 at 11.45am and again started to inch up on Sunday (2 July)

By 12:30pm the major index was flat at 6344.

Some of the oversold large-cap stocks attracted tax rebate-seeking investors in June and their exits created some selling pressure in the scrips, stockbrokers said. 

On the other hand, the trendy small-cap stocks entered the caution list as the regulator went tough against weak and irregular firms.

Meanwhile, bargain hunters helped recover the market.

76 scrips advanced and 103 declined.

Tk263 crore turnover registered by the premier bourse in first two and half hours. 

 

Top News

Dhaka stocks / stocks / Stock exchange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the government is working on reviving Gandaria Railway Station which will connect the Dhaka-Jashore rail line through the Padma Bridge and another railway line will connect to Narayanganj. Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

48m | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

1h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

3h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1h | TBS World
No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

1d | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

4d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh