DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged in the first half an hour today (15 April), the first trading session after a five day long Eid vacation.

During the session till 10:30am, the DSEX fell by 26 points to settle at 5,837, where the blue-chip index DS30 declined by 2 points to 2,029.

At that time, 66 scrips advanced, 225 declined and 42 remained unchanged.

The turnover value at the DSE stood at Tk63 crore.