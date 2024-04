DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dipped below the 5,600 mark for the first time in 35 months.

The downturn was attributed to investors selling off their holdings, allegedly due to the perceived lack of efforts from the market regulator to address the bearish sentiment.

On the day, the prime index witnessed a drop of 54 points to close at 5,578, marking its lowest level since 5 May 2021.