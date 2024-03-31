Stock markets end on high note Sunday amid price increase

The prices of stocks of almost all companies listed at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) showed an upward trend on Sunday.

The stock showed this upward trend today while the prices of stocks and the index of both the markets fell last week, according to market data.

Last week, out of the four trading days, the prices of stocks fell in the first three working days. However, the price increases slightly on the last working day of the week. As a result, the stock market was bullish for two consecutive working days.

Since trading started in the stock market on Sunday, the share and unit prices of most of the companies increased. The share prices of most companies continue to rise throughout the trading period. As a result, the day's trading ended with a big rise in the index.

The end of the day's trading shows that the prices of 273 companies have increased on the DSE. On the contrary, the price of 74 companies has decreased. The price of 49 companies remains unchanged. In this, the main price index of DSE DSEX increased by 51 points to 5829 points.

The DSE-30 index, which consists of 30 companies, has increased by 10 points compared to the previous day and stands at 2021 points. And the DSE Shariah index rose by 11 points to 1,266 points compared to the previous day.

Along with the increase in all indexes, the volume of transactions on DSE also increased. Tk467 crore was traded in DSE, while Tk411.08 crores were traded on the previous working day. Accordingly, the transaction has increased by Tk55.92 crore.

Shares of Central Pharmaceuticals contributed the most to this transaction. The shares of the company were traded worth Tk 24.73 crore. Shares of Shahinpukur Ceramics in the second place were traded worth Tk 23.43 crore. Asiatic Laboratories is in third place with a share transaction of Tk 20.55 crore.

The country's other stock market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall price index CASPI increased by 75 points. The prices of 123 companies out of 211 have increased. In contrast, the prices of 66 decreased and 22 remained unchanged. At the end of the day, the volume of transactions at the CSE stood at Tk11.92 crore.