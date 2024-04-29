Stocks down following a day's rally

Stocks

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:45 pm

Related News

Stocks down following a day's rally

During the session till 1:40pm, the DSEX lost 43 points to settle at 5,572

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:45 pm
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a sharp decline in the first three and a half hours on Monday (29 April), following the previous day's rally spurred by speculation regarding the reappointment of the regulator's chair.

During the session, the DSEX lost 46 points to settle at 5,569.

On Sunday, the broad index jumped by 97 points.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the Monday session, 86 issues advanced, while 277 declined and 34 remained unchanged.

The turnover at the DSE today fell by 8% to Tk663 crore.

Asiatic Laboratories was the top traded share on Monday, followed by Lovello Ice Cream and Malek Spinning.

Top News

Stock Market / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

4h | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

1h | Videos
Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

1h | Videos
This is a fight to ensure safe food!

This is a fight to ensure safe food!

2h | Videos
Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

4h | Videos