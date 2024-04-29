Stocks down following a day's rally

People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a sharp decline in the first three and a half hours on Monday (29 April), following the previous day's rally spurred by speculation regarding the reappointment of the regulator's chair.

During the session, the DSEX lost 46 points to settle at 5,569.

On Sunday, the broad index jumped by 97 points.

In the Monday session, 86 issues advanced, while 277 declined and 34 remained unchanged.

The turnover at the DSE today fell by 8% to Tk663 crore.

Asiatic Laboratories was the top traded share on Monday, followed by Lovello Ice Cream and Malek Spinning.