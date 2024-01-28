Premier Cement's net profit jumps 28-fold in Q2

Stocks

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 10:33 pm

Related News

Premier Cement's net profit jumps 28-fold in Q2

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 10:33 pm
Premier Cement&#039;s net profit jumps 28-fold in Q2

Premier Cement witnessed over 28 folds jump in net profit year-on-year in the second quarter of the current fiscal year supported by a buoyant growth in revenues. 

The local cement maker registered a net profit of Tk22 crore during the October-December quarter, a big leap from Tk0.75 crore net profit posted during the same period a year earlier.

In the quarter, its revenue surged by 29% to reach Tk662 crore riding on a 23% growth in the volume of sales to 8.20 lakh tonnes, as per the company's financial statement. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The company's half-yearly revenues, however, grew at a higher rate or 45% to reach Tk1,289 crore in July-December period with Tk27.73 crore net profit. 

In the October-December quarter, Premier Cement's exports climbed by over 45% to Tk20 crore compared to the level of the last fiscal's second quarter. 

Speaking to The Business Standard, Mohammed Amirul Haque, the managing director termed this performance "admirable" amid challenges across the industries stemming from inflation and foreign currency shortage. 

Premier Cement suffered losses in the last two fiscal years. As a result, its cash dividend payments to the shareholders slipped from 20% to 10% cash.

Meanwhile, the company's share price surged by nearly 5% on Sunday compared to the previous session amid a bearish market condition, concluding at Tk57.20, according to the company's financial report posted on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.  

Currently, Premier Cement have a total daily production capacity of 19,040 tonnes, placing it close to the market leader - Shah Cement.

In terms of sales, it secured the second position in the cement market, said its Company Secretary Kazi Md Shafiqur Rahman.

Bangladesh

Premier Cement / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

12h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

16h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

3h | Videos
Motorcycles eliminated unemployment in Sirajganj

Motorcycles eliminated unemployment in Sirajganj

2h | Videos
Children are happy even with discarded toys

Children are happy even with discarded toys

4h | Videos
Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

5h | Videos