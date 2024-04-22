Robi profits grow 154% to Tk106cr in Jan-Mar

Telecom

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:41 pm

Related News

Robi profits grow 154% to Tk106cr in Jan-Mar

The company published the unaudited report for the first quarter of this year on its website.

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:41 pm
Robi profits grow 154% to Tk106cr in Jan-Mar

Robi Axiata Limited, the country's second-largest telecom operator, reported a significant growth of 154%, reaching Tk106.65 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024.

The company published the unaudited report for the first quarter of this year on its website.

According to the report, its consolidated revenue also rose by 7% to reach Tk2,516 crore during the first quarter, against the previous year at the same time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh / Top News

Robi / Bangladesh / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

7h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

36m | Videos
The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

2h | Videos
Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

3h | Videos
Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

3h | Videos