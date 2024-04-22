Robi profits grow 154% to Tk106cr in Jan-Mar

Robi Axiata Limited, the country's second-largest telecom operator, reported a significant growth of 154%, reaching Tk106.65 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024.

The company published the unaudited report for the first quarter of this year on its website.

According to the report, its consolidated revenue also rose by 7% to reach Tk2,516 crore during the first quarter, against the previous year at the same time.