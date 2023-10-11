Monno Agro declares 32% stock, 3% cash dividends

Stocks

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 09:52 pm

Related News

Monno Agro declares 32% stock, 3% cash dividends

This is the highest dividend declared by the company in the last five fiscal years

TBS Report
11 October, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 09:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Monno Agro and General Machinery, a publicly listed company in the engineering sector, has announced a 32% stock and 3% cash dividend for the fiscal year that ended on 30 June 2023.

This is the highest dividend declared by the company in the last five fiscal years. In the fiscal 2017-18, the company paid a 350% stock dividend.

At present, the company's paid-up capital is Tk2.73 crore. But the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) requires all listed companies to have a minimum paid-up capital of Tk30 crore.

Benoy Paul, company secretary at Monno Agro, told The Business Standard, "Our paid-up capital is way below the regulatory requirement. This is why we are trying to meet the BSEC's requirement by issuing bonus shares."

It's comparatively easy to manipulate the shares of companies with low paid-up capital. Thus, the BSEC initiative to increase the paid-up capital of these companies.

On Wednesday, the company's stock price surged by 3.17% riding on its dividend declaration news, and stood at Tk861.7 per share at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

To secure the shareholders' approval of the declared dividend, the company has set the annual general meeting on 29 November. The record date will be 1 November.

In FY23, Monno Agro's earnings per share grew by 82% year-on-year and stood at Tk2.9. Its net asset value per share stood at Tk174.39.

But because the company is going through an operating cash flow crisis, it could not full-fledgedly use its capacity, said Benoy Paul.

Bangladesh

Monno Agro / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

11h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

14h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

23m | TBS World
Israel is targeting Palestinian hospitals, mosques and schools

Israel is targeting Palestinian hospitals, mosques and schools

53m | TBS World
Highest successful run chase at the World Cup

Highest successful run chase at the World Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Is Hamas a more sophisticated force than Israel imagined?

Is Hamas a more sophisticated force than Israel imagined?

3h | TBS World