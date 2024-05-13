Stocks down on Monday

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged by 29 points, settling at 5,666 on Monday, with investors hastily offloading their holdings amidst apprehensions of economic uncertainty triggered by the interest rate hike.

During the session, 135 issues advanced, while 221 declined and 37 remained unchanged.

The turnover value at the DSE also fell slightly to stand at Tk968 crore.

Despite the prevailing selling pressure, stocks in the insurance sector surged as investors eagerly poured their investments in anticipation of quick capital gains.

Purabi General Insurance led the gainers' list, followed by Legacy Footwear, Union Insurance, and Paramount Insurance.

However, Aramit emerged as the worst performer of the day, followed by RD Food, Lovello, and Oimax Electrodes.