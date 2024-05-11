DSE, DBA applaud PM's directive to list govt cos in capital market

Photo: Collected
The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the DSE Brokers Association (DBA) have congratulated and thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for directing government companies to be listed in the capital market.

The prime minister issued the directive during the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) last Thursday.

Describing this directive as timely and positive, Dr Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu, chairman of DSE, said that aside from enhancing the dynamics of the capital market, it will also contribute to attracting foreign investment and fostering the sustainable development of the capital market.

A notification issued by the DSE said that despite numerous efforts, the stock exchange could not list government institutions in the capital market. Finally, the prime minister directed the government institutions to register with the aim of revitalising and broadening the economy.

Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu said, "If this directive is implemented, reputable companies will be listed in the capital market. This will benefit the country's capital market and economy. Investor confidence will also increase with government companies in the capital market."

Meanwhile, a notification released by the Dhaka Stock Exchange Brokers Association (DBA) described the prime minister's directive as very positive and timely for the capital market.

DBA President Saiful Islam said that if this directive is implemented, the country's capital market, as well as the overall economy, will accelerate.

He expressed hope that the instruction to establish a smart capital market would be promptly implemented, with its impact evident in the country's economy, including the capital market.

He assured of providing necessary support to the relevant government departments, along with market regulatory organisations, in executing the directive. 

DSE / DSE Brokers Association / capital market / Stock Market

