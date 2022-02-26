JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing IPO applications to start 27 Feb

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing IPO applications to start 27 Feb

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited, a leading company in the medical equipment sector, has scheduled to kick off its initial public offering (IPO) application on 27 February.

The company's IPO subscription run will continue till 3 March, said a press release.

JMI received approval in the 799th meeting of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to raise Tk75 crore capital through the book-building method from the stock market.

Earlier, the bidding for JMI Hospital shares was held from 9–12 January. The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) had set the cut-off price of Tk25 for the sale of shares to eligible investors through the auction.

Officials said the shares would be sold to general investors at 20% less than the cut-off price in accordance with the rules of the book-building method.

The company will raise some Tk52.94 crore from general investors by selling 2.64 crore shares priced at Tk20.

