GSP finance declares 11% dividend

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 09:25 pm

GSP Finance Company (Bangladesh) Limited, a nonbanking financial institution, has declared an 11% dividend – 5.5% cash and 5.5% stock – for 2020 for its shareholders.

As a result, the shareholders will get Tk0.55 per share and 5.5 bonus shares for every 100 shares.

The company's board of directors recommended the dividends in a meeting held on 14 August.

The company will hold its annual general meeting on 28 September through a digital platform. The record date is fixed on 7 September.

In 2019, the company paid a 10.5% stock dividend to the shareholders.

The company posted 17% growth in its consolidated net profit to Tk22.06 crore in 2020 from Tk18.81 crore in 2019.

Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.55 in 2020, which was Tk1.42 in 2019.

According to its financial statements, GSP finance's profit on a solo basis also increased to Tk20.31 crore in 2020 from Tk17.79 crore in the previous year.

GSP Finance was incorporated in 1995 and was listed on the stock exchange in 2012.

