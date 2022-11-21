Bangladesh expects Italy's support on GSP issue after LDC graduation: Tipu Munshi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 03:34 pm

Related News

Bangladesh expects Italy's support on GSP issue after LDC graduation: Tipu Munshi

"There are many opportunities to increase trade and investment between the two countries. This opportunity should be used," Tipu Munshi said during an exchange of views with Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nanziata

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 03:34 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Bangladesh expects Italy's support on the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) issue after the country's graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today. 

"Bangladesh's trade and economic relations with Italy are long-standing. Italy is a big market for Bangladeshi garments. Many Bangladeshis are working with reputation in Italy. Industrial machinery and medical machinery made in Italy are widely used in Bangladesh. There are many opportunities to increase trade and investment between the two countries. This opportunity should be used," Tipu Munshi said during an exchange of views with Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nanziata at the Secretariat on Monday (21 November).

The commerce minister said that 100 Special Economic Zones are being developed in important areas of the country under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, many of which are nearing completion.

"Many factories have already been inaugurated. Bangladesh government is providing several facilities in the field of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). There is an opportunity to use skilled manpower at a low cost in Bangladesh. Here it is possible to produce world-class products at low cost," he said. 

"Italy will benefit if it invests in Bangladesh. Businessmen of both countries should visit each other's countries to select areas of investment. Bangladesh Government will provide all necessary facilities to increase trade and investment," the minister added. 

"Bangladesh has been very successful in the production of ready-made garments. Made in Bangladesh is a good brand in the global market. Bangladeshi clothes are very popular in Italy. Bangladesh imports many Italian products," said Ambassador Enrico Nanziata.

Both countries have opportunities to further increase trade and investment. Businessmen from both countries can play an important role in this regard. The is a prospect for tourism; the Italian government places great importance on tourism," he added.

The ongoing trade between the two countries amounts to $2.26 billion. In the fiscal year 2021-2022, Bangladesh earned $1.708.29 billion by exporting various products to Italy, including ready-made garments, leather and leather products, ceramic products, and light engineering; at the same time, Bangladesh imported products worth $554.70 million from Italy. 

 

Economy / Top News

Italy / Bangladesh / LDC / GSP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

36m | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

7h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

20h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

21h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'