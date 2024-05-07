DSEX surges 34 points, turnover crossed Tk350cr in first hour today

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged by 34 points, while the turnover crossed Tk350 crore in the first hour today (7 May).

During the session till 11am, DSEX rose 0.59%, reaching 5,761 points.

At that time, 237 advanced, 108 declined and 38 remained unchanged.

The turnover stood at Tk370 crore till 11am.

Golden Son led the turnover chart, followed by NRB Bank and Asiatic Laboratories.

During the session, bank stocks dominated the gainers chart, where NRB Bank topped on t he table