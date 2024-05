The broad index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) inches up at the first hour today (16 May) as investors buying offset the selling pressure.

During the session till 11am, DSEX rose 1 point to reach 5,528.

The turnover value at that time stood at Tk233 crore.

Among traded scrips, 157 advanced, 126 declined and 72 remained unchanged.

Lovello Ice Cream topped the turnover chart, followed by Asiatic Laboratories and Fareast Knitting.