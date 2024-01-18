DSE turnover falls 5% amid selling pressure

Stocks

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 04:37 pm

Related News

DSE turnover falls 5% amid selling pressure

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 04:37 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Indices at the Dhaka bourse continued their upward momentum for the sixth consecutive session yesterday (17 January) but the turnover still dropped by over 5%.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), ended on the green trajectory for the sixth straight day.

Yesterday, the DSEX index hit a six-month high at 6,346 points — up by 14.59 points from the previous trading session — which is the highest since 23 July last year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The blue-chip index DS30 of DSE increased 9.05 points to 2,138 points.

Out of the traded scrips, prices of 71 increased, 95 declined and 187 remained unchanged.

EBL Securities in its daily market commentary said, "The benchmark index of the capital bourse sustained the positive momentum as optimistic investors kept on chasing the rallying scrips in anticipation of quick gains since the subdued market rebounded from the earlier gloomy phase owing to a gradual improvement of the challenges that were impeding the market's momentum."

Yesterday, the market started with a positive note, and the upward momentum continued till the mid-session. 

In the first-half of the trading session, DSEX increased by 27 points.

And even as sellers became active on selling shares during the rest half of the session, the DSEX ended the day by adding 13 points.

The turnover at the DSE decreased by 5.1% to Tk760 crore yesterday compared to the previous session. 

Intec Limited topped the gainers' chart with a gain of 9.72% to Tk28.2 for each share, followed by Beacon Pharmaceuticals, and Libra Infusion.

Confidence Cement performed worst on the day with a fall by 4.79% to Tk84.8 for each share, followed by Union Capital and Crystal Insurance.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's all share price index CASPI advanced by 44.2 points.

 

stocks / DSE / Turnover

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

5h | Features
More than five decades on, the genocide during the Liberation War in 1971 remains unrecognised. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

7h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

20h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

2h | Videos
Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

3h | Videos
Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

5h | Videos
Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

18h | Videos