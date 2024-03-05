DSE continues downward trend for five straight sessions, losing total 141 points

The DSEX, the main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), experienced a decline of 44 points, settling at 6,131 today (5 March). This downturn marks the continuation of a downward trend for the fifth consecutive trading session.

Over the past five trading sessions, the DSEX witnessed a cumulative loss of 141 points.

Market insiders attribute the recent bearish run on the Dhaka bourse to the significant decline in large-cap stocks, particularly the two largest stocks, Grameenphone and British American Tobacco Bangladesh. The withdrawal of the floor price for these stocks resulted in a substantial fall, exerting downward pressure on the key index of the Dhaka bourse.