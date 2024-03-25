Dhaka bourse asked to inspect 23 Z stocks

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
25 March, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 10:27 pm

Related News

Dhaka bourse asked to inspect 23 Z stocks

Alltex Industries, Appollo Ispat Complex, Aramit Cement, Aziz Pipes, Bangladesh Services, Bangladesh Welding, BIFC, GBB Power, Intech Limited, Meghna Condensed Milk, Meghna Pet Industries, and Mithun Knitting and Dyeing Ltd were among the companies named in a letter issued by the market regulator to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Salah Uddin Mahmud
25 March, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 10:27 pm

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has asked the Dhaka Stock Exchange to thoroughly scrutinise the overall activities of 23 Z-category companies that have been underperforming and have failed to provide returns to their investors over a certain period.

Alltex Industries, Appollo Ispat Complex, Aramit Cement, Aziz Pipes, Bangladesh Services, Bangladesh Welding, BIFC, GBB Power, Intech Limited, Meghna Condensed Milk, Meghna Pet Industries, and Mithun Knitting and Dyeing Ltd were among the companies named in a letter issued by the market regulator to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

National Tea Company, Nurani Dyeing and Sweater, Peoples Leasing, Renwick Jajneswar, Progressive Life Insurance, Ring Shine Textile, RSRM, Standard Ceramic, Safko Spinnings, Shurwid Industries, and Yeakin Polymer Limited are the additional companies facing review.

The frequent occurrence of junk stock mega-fests on bourses, facilitated by the regulator's decision to keep most large and mid-cap stocks hibernating for extended periods, has cornered clean investors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Stockbrokers, preferring anonymity, disclosed that the market's collective psyche has been unnaturally influenced by excessive manipulation, causing many short-term traders to lose money chasing them at the end of managed rallies. Consequently, clean investors, prioritising adherence to investment principles, have shied away.

Sick companies, grappling with ongoing production challenges, outstanding bills, and loan payments, while their auditors continuously raise red flags for investors, have surprisingly led the gainers for more than a year.

A top official at the BSEC mentioned that around two dozen companies trading in the Z category for a certain period have failed to provide returns to their investors and have also struggled to maintain regulatory compliance.

The commission wants to ascertain the overall status of those companies that perform poorly and fail to declare dividends for years on end, he added.

The official stated that now the stock exchange will inspect these companies and submit a report to the commission. Upon receiving the stock exchange's inspection report, the commission will take the necessary action in this regard.

Recently, the DSE identified 28 companies for downgrading to the "Z" category as per the directive of the securities regulator.

According to the order, companies that have failed to hold the annual general meeting in time, neglected to declare dividends for two consecutive years, have not been in operation for more than six months, or have accumulated losses or negative retained earnings exceeding the paid-up capital are eligible to be classified as Z-category companies, commonly known as junk stocks.

Of these companies, Appollo Ispat Complex raised Tk220 crore in 2013 to expand its business and repay loans. The loss-making company has only recommended an 8% cash dividend for its shareholders since listing.

However, after listing, the company could not operate properly. As of Monday, the share price of the company stood at Tk5 on the DSE. The sponsors and directors of the company collectively hold a 20.24% share of the company.

Nurani Dyeing and Sweater, a sweater exporter based in Feni, raised Tk43 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) for business expansion in 2017. However, the IPO fund of the company turned out to be a fraudulent scheme.

Upon inspection and investigation by the DSE, it was found that over Tk41 crore of the IPO fund was embezzled by the entrepreneurs, who subsequently fled the country.

The company has only recommended a 2% cash dividend for its shareholders since listing. As of Monday, the share price of the company stood at Tk4.90 on the DSE. The sponsors and directors of the company collectively hold a 30.93% share of the company.

People's Leasing and Financial Services, a troubled non-bank financial institution, resumed trading this month after four years. On 6 March this year, the board of the DSE decided to resume transactions.

In July 2019, the DSE halted trading of the NBFI's shares to safeguard investors' interests, prompted by the initiation of a liquidation process due to the company's declining financial condition.

Bangladesh / Top News

Z stocks / DSE / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

15h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

1h | Videos
Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

4h | Videos
Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

6h | Videos
Story of a veteran typist

Story of a veteran typist

2h | Videos