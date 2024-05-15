Airbus keen to ensure sustainable aviation industry in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 07:41 pm

Airbus keen to ensure sustainable aviation industry in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's GDP growth is commendable even in the midst of a global crisis. The country’s aviation industry is a promising sector. We want to forge a long-term relationship with Bangladesh to ensure a sustainable aviation industry, Airbus Executive Vice President and Airbus Group Executive Committee Member Wouter van Wersch said

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 07:41 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Airbus, the European aviation giant, has shown keen interest to ensure a sustainable future for the aviation sector in Bangladesh over the long term.

"Bangladesh's GDP growth is commendable even in the midst of a global crisis. The country's aviation industry is a promising sector. We want to forge a long-term relationship with Bangladesh to ensure a sustainable aviation industry," Airbus Executive Vice President and Airbus Group Executive Committee Member Wouter van Wersch said during a meeting with Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Muhammad Faruk Khan at the Secretariat today (15 May).

"Airbus is interested in providing various technical assistance as well as training support for the development of human resources and manpower of all types of workers involved in aviation industry," he added.

"We are working to establish a strategic partnership with the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University. Airbus wants to be a proud partner in realising the vision of transforming Bangladesh into an aviation hub," he also said.

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy and British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke were also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Faruk Khan said, "We are emphasising on creating skilled human resources and providing them with regular and proper training. For this, an Aviation University has already been established in Bangladesh.

"Also, we have some institutions that provide training in the aviation industry. We want to increase the capacity of these educational institutions so that all training related to the industry can be provided in Bangladesh in the near future.

"Airbus has the opportunity to work here," he added.

Informing that work is underway to transform Bangladesh into a major aviation hub under the prime minister's directive, the minister said, "To ensure the development of all airports across the country, work is underway on various issues, including expanding the fleet of the national airline, developing human resources and improving security systems.

"We have started the process of buying new aircraft to expand the fleet of national airline Biman Bangladesh. As part of this, Airbus has already submitted its proposal. A high-powered evaluation committee has been formed in Biman to evaluate the proposal."

The minister further said, "Boeing has also submitted its proposal. It will also be disposed of in due process," he added.

Thales wants to help with smart airport management

After the Airbus delegation, Benoit Nalin, country director of Thales in Bangladesh met with the minister.

Thales Country Director expressed interest in providing technical assistance to Bangladesh in air traffic management, ILS system improvement and smart airport management, as well as helping to develop the skills of workers.

