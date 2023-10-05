Bank Asia sponsor Mostafa Steel to sell almost entire holding

Stocks

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

Bank Asia sponsor Mostafa Steel to sell almost entire holding

But the reason behind selling such a huge portion was not disclosed on the CSE website.

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 10:26 pm
Bank Asia sponsor Mostafa Steel to sell almost entire holding

Mostafa Steel Galvanizing, a corporate sponsor of Bank Asia, has declared to sell 98.3% of its holding in the bank.

The bank stated in a stock exchange filing on Thursday that the Mostafa Group concern will sell 5.9 lakh shares out of its holding of six lakh shares in Bank Asia at the prevailing market price in the block market through the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) by the end of this month.

But the reason behind selling such a huge portion was not disclosed on the CSE website.

Seeking anonymity, Bank Asia officials said they did not know the reason either.

Bank Asia was listed on the stock exchanges in 2004. Its shares last traded at Tk20.5 apiece on Thursday at the CSE.

As of 31 August 2023, sponsor-directors held 53.35%, institutional investors 35.80%, foreign shareholders 0.21%, and general shareholders 10.64% shares in the bank.

The Chattogram-based Mostafa Group was one of the leading conglomerates in the consumer goods business from the 1980s through the 2010s.

But owing to the local and global fluctuation in consumer goods and steel products businesses, the group had to count losses between 2008 and 2012. Also, a few concerns of the group became defaulters of bank loans.

Consequently, the group had to shut down its consumer goods business.

Mostafa Group currently owes more than 30 banks and financial institutions nearly Tk2,000 crore.  

Bangladesh / Top News

Bank Asia / Mostafa Steel / sell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

11h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

13h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

5h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

7h | TBS Entertainment
Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

12h | TBS Stories