Bank Asia signs agreement with Beautiful Mind School

Bank Asia Limited has signed an agreement with Beautiful Mind, a specialised educational institution for autistics and mentally challenged children, for collecting student fees through internet banking and mobile app platforms.

ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of Bank Asia and Dr Shamim Matin Chowdhury, principal of Beautiful Mind, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Mamtaz Sultana, vice principal of Beautiful Mind and Md Moniruzzaman Khan, FVP & head of alternative delivery channel of Bank Asia were present in the programme.

