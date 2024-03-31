Agrani Insurance moves to issue rights share again

Stocks

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 10:11 pm

Related News

Agrani Insurance moves to issue rights share again

Earlier, in June 2021, the securities regulator rejected Agrani Insurance’s rights share offer due to the company’s failure to submit a Credit Information Bureau report

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 10:11 pm
Agrani Insurance moves to issue rights share again

Agrani Insurance Company Ltd has decided to increase its paid-up capital by issuing one rights share against five existing shares.

The company has called an extraordinary general meeting for its shareholders to get their consent to issue the rights shares, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange. The company would arrange the meeting virtually on 18 April. The record date is 24 April. 

Earlier, in June 2021, the securities regulator rejected Agrani Insurance's rights share offer due to the company's failure to submit a Credit Information Bureau report.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The listed non-life insurer would issue one rights share against every five existing ordinary shares to comply with the insurance regulator's capital adequacy requirement.

The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority needs non-life insurers to have at least Tk40 crore in paid-up capital and at least 60% shareholding by their sponsors and directors together.

Agrani Insurance has Tk33.98 crore in paid-up capital and only 33.83% of its shares are being held by its sponsors and directors.

The issuance of rights shares will be subject to all the necessary regulatory approvals and after securing those, the company will announce a fresh record date to identify shareholders who can subscribe to the right shares.

If the right shares remain unsubscribed by the existing shareholders, the mandated underwriter will absorb the unsold shares.

Agrani Insurance began its journey two decades ago and got listed on the bourses in 2005. It is engaged in the underwriting business. 

At the end of December 2023, the non-life insurer recommended a 12% cash dividend for their shareholders. 

During the year, its profit after tax stood at Tk7.14 crore and its earnings per share was Tk2.10.

On Sunday, the closing share price of the company stood at Tk37.60 on the stock exchange.

Agrani Insurance / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

5h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

6h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

3h | Videos
Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

4h | Videos
It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

1h | Videos
‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

2h | Videos