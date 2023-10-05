ADN Telecom’s profit grows 54% due to business expansion

Stocks

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

ADN Telecom’s profit grows 54% due to business expansion

The board of directors recommended a 15% cash dividend for their shareholders for the stipulated period and a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for FY22

TBS Report
05 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 10:28 pm
ADN Telecom’s profit grows 54% due to business expansion

ADN Telecom, one of the major sister concerns of ADN Group, posted 54% profit growth in the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to the previous fiscal year owing to business expansion with the launching of new products and services. 

The company achieved Tk25.86 crore net profit in FY23, which was Tk16.74 crore in the previous fiscal year, according to a disclosure. 

The board of directors recommended a 15% cash dividend for their shareholders for the stipulated period and a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for FY22.

ADN Telecom provides IT and telecommunication services locally and globally. In FY23, the company's earnings per share was Tk4, which was Tk2.59 in FY22.

In the disclosure, the company said effective techniques for cost management also aided the expansion and its earnings per share rose significantly compared to the same period the previous year, demonstrating its effective financial performance.

The company also said that the net operating cash flow per share decreased due to lower net cash generated from operations compared to last year as well as advances for new investment over the course of the period.

In FY23, its net asset value per share stood at Tk30.64.

The annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on 4 December through a digital platform and to identify the shareholders entitled to the dividend, the record date has been fixed on 26 October.

ADN Telecom entered the stock market in 2019 by raising Tk57 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) under the book-building method.

On Thursday, the price of each share of the company closed at Tk122.50 on the Dhaka stock exchange.

As of 31 August 2023, sponsor-directors hold 44.91%, institutional investors 17.66%, foreign shareholders 1.99%, and general shareholders 35.44% shares in the company.

ADN Telecom Limited / profit / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

11h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

13h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

5h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

7h | TBS Entertainment
Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

12h | TBS Stories