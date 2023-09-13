Three textile industry expos start in Dhaka

The 22nd Textech Bangladesh 2023 International Expo, focusing on textile and garment technologies, began at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal, Dhaka on Wednesday.

At the same time, the 20th Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2023 and the 42nd Dye and Cam Bangladesh 2023 International Expo also started on Wednesday.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastgir Gazi inaugurated the exhibitions.

Over 1,675 companies from 37 countries are showcasing the latest textile products, machinery, yarn, fabric, trims, accessories, dyestuffs and textile chemicals in 2,245 booths at these exhibitions.

The exhibitions have created a one-stop platform for the buyers and sellers of the entire textile and garment industry in Bangladesh to showcase the latest and most innovative technologies, said the organisers.

These exhibitions are providing the local manufacturers direct networking opportunities with international companies related to the textile industry, which will play an effective role in creating profitable transaction opportunities in the global market of competitive apparel sourcing.

At the inauguration ceremony Golam, Dastgir Gazi, said the current government is working towards establishing an efficient, smart and competitive textile and apparel sector. For this, the textiles and jute ministry has formulated and implemented various action plans.

"The government is also providing policy support to all stakeholders in the textile sector under the 'Textile Act, 2018'. I hope, by participating in such international exhibitions, the textile sector of Bangladesh will be able to develop into a more modern, advanced and smart one," he added.