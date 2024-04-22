An effort to cast the die among miniature enthusiasts

Collectors of miniature car models in Dhaka city are few and far between. Unless you're a very active member of those niche communities on Facebook where they share, buy and trade their prized possessions - it's not everyday that collectors and enthusiasts are all together under one roof.

Three such communities, 'Die Cast Collectors of BD' (DCBD), 'Double N Customs' and 'Giftorita' locked hands together to organise a very cosy exhibition at Uttara's 'Crown Palace Residence' on 20 April. The modest event was confined to one single room, playing hosts to no more than 30 visitors at a time.

"The aim is to attract fresh collectors and enthusiasts," said the admin of DCBD, Shariful Shaon, when speaking about the event. "Back in 2018-19, we needed to explain to people from scratch what scale models are, what they represent. Now, they are much more familiar with the concept," he added.

The exhibition had eight stalls in total. Among them, five solely for display, while the three joint organisers operated a booth each where they were selling a variety of miniature models, with the biggest chunk of them being 1:64s.

The 1:64 scale models enjoy global popularity, and this holds true in Dhaka as well. Besides the fact that smaller scales are more affordable, the availability of 'Hot Wheels' at nearly every major department store have made these models highly popular.

One other 'usp' of 1:64s is that it's the best size for any scale model lover to engineer (or buy) their dioramas around. For those unfamiliar with the term, dioramas are typically three-dimensional models either full-sized or miniature, replicating a scene. Dioramas are often built by hobbyists as part of related hobbies such as military vehicle modelling or miniature figure modelling.

Although the biggest attraction of the exhibition was the sight of different model cars on display, I couldn't take my eyes off the stunning dioramas on display as well— each fantastically detailed with a 'scene' of its own.

One diorama captured what appears to be a street scene, featuring a sleek, modern sports car beside two classic Porsche models, their mint green hue evocative of a bygone era of design simplicity and elegance. The diorama not only showcases the cars but also the environment, complete with roads, a building, and landscaping.

In another, the focus shifted to an automotive garage where a Mini Cooper sat centre stage, under the care of a mechanic, surrounded by repair and restoration equipment. Beside it, another diorama transported us to what seemed like a safari, or a rugged outpost, with a vintage Land Rover ready for adventure. Beside the SUV, there were figurines in various postures of work and planning, crates, and even a jerry can, hinting at a narrative of exploration and adventure.

Interestingly, all of the dioramas were built by some creative collectors, with some designs taking around a week to build.

"We love doing photoshoots of our miniature models on the dioramas. Once you get into making them, you can't help yourself—it gets addictive," said Shariful with a proud smile as he looked over one of his dioramas.

Two further dioramas featured service garages, with one of them being a Toyota service garage. It had an urban setup with a utility van and a parked silver Prado. The road barriers brought a sense of urgency and modernity, contrasting with the more nostalgic scenes of the other dioramas.

The other had a more vintage look to it. We spotted a Volkswagen Bus and a white station wagon—possibly a Toyota or Honda from the 1980s, given its boxy shape. A conversation between two figures added a human element.

On to the cars themselves, the most on display and for sale were the 1:64s. One of the ones that stood out was a classic Mercedes-Benz 300SL, known for its distinctive gull-wing doors. The attention to detail was remarkable, from the chrome finish on the bumpers to the intricate interior.

The scene is set as if in a workshop, complete with a mechanic figure, enhancing the realism.

There was one specific collector who proudly displayed a few of his 1:18 scale models. The 1:18s were exquisitely detailed, reflecting a mixture of classic engineering and modern design. Among the models, there was a particular affinity for sports and racing cars.

Nabil, professionally a banker, has been a collector since the turn of the century. He was the only one at the event showcasing 1:18 models, most of them procured from Malaysia and Thailand. A couple of his models on display were in fact purchased from Shariful, with the cheapest one being no less than Tk 40,000.

We saw a Calsonic Nissan Skyline GT-R, a car that has become an icon in both real-world racing and automotive pop culture due to its success in motorsports and distinctive blue colour.

On another table, there lay a Honda Civic modified for racing, with its hood open to reveal a detailed engine bay. The craftsmanship in these models speaks to the collector's passion and the manufacturers' dedication to accuracy and quality.

