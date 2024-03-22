Verdant Verse underway at Aloki

Shunno Art Space, an artist-run organisation of the country, together with Neighbourhood Art Space, are hosting an art exhibition titled 'Verdant Verse' at Aloki, running from 22 March to 24 March. The exhibition aims to address the contemporary issues surrounding climate change and environmental preservation through artistic expression.

In their press release, the organisers stated the importance of shedding light upon the extreme climate conditions and the consequences of pollution through expressions of art. With that as the context, the exhibition will display the collective artworks of 384 artists, which were gathered through a workshop the organisation launched back in February.

Md. Ziaul Haque, Director of the Department of Environment at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, was the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition.