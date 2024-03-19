Focus on making Bangladeshi textile products popular in global market: President tells investors, engineers

Economy

19 March, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 06:11 pm

Related News

Focus on making Bangladeshi textile products popular in global market: President tells investors, engineers

19 March, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 06:11 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

 

UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (19 March called upon businessmen, investors and textile engineers to focus on making Bangladeshi textile products more popular and attractive in the global market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said this when a delegation of Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) paid a courtesy call on President Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting with the delegation.

Butex vice-chancellor professor Dr Shah Alimuzzaman briefed the President about the academic activities of the university.

The president said that textile is one of the main sectors in the economy of Bangladesh and the highest foreign exchange earner in the current context.

He said the role of textile engineers in the modernisation and diversification of textile products is very important.

He also directed the university authorities to conduct academic activities following the global standard and ensure the best use of the information technology.

During the meeting, the members of the delegation said that in 1957, when he was a minister of the then government, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman allotted land in Tejgaon for the construction of academic and residential buildings of the Textile Institute and started the construction of the institute. Later Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established it as Bangladesh Textile University in 2010.

Secretaries of the president's office were also present.

Top News

textile / President Shahabuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

4h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

4h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

7h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

Now | Videos
Four suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

Four suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

2h | Videos
Is Boeing in deep trouble?

Is Boeing in deep trouble?

3h | Videos
Chicken Tangri Kabab

Chicken Tangri Kabab

4h | Videos