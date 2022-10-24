RMG exports poised to see negative growth in October too

RMG

Reyad Hossain
24 October, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 01:28 pm

Related News

RMG exports poised to see negative growth in October too

In the first 20 days of this month, the readymade garment sector earned $1.77 billion, down by 19% from $2.17 billion in the same period last year

Reyad Hossain
24 October, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 01:28 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Apparel exports are poised to post negative growth in October like in the previous month and the fall in export income from the largest foreign currency earning sector will reduce the country's overall export receipts, industry insiders have said.

In the first 20 days of this month, the readymade garment sector raked in $1.77 billion, down by 19% from $2.17 billion in the same period last year, according to sources with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The country's apparel exports posted a 7.5% negative growth in September this year compared to the same month last year, after a prolonged spell of growth for 13 months. 

The decline in the last two months is attributed to a reduced demand because of record inflation and economic slowdown in the sector's major destinations.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan predicts that the rate of negative growth in exports will be higher this month as compared to last month and this trend is likely to continue for several more months.

Garment industry owners told The Business Standard that production in most factories had already fallen below 30% compared to three to four months ago.

Economists also see no chance of the situation improving before next January or February.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), told TBS that the gloom in garment exports may continue till February next.

Western retailers were sitting on huge stockpiles as demand plummeted, he noted, adding that export orders may start increasing once the inventory becomes slim. Even then, it was most unlikely that Bangladesh's exports would post positive growth in the current fiscal year 2022-23, let alone reach somewhere near last year's 35% growth, he observed.

As the demand for clothing has decreased, the demand for its raw materials has also decreased to a great extent. As a result, the prices of yarn and cotton have come down. Cotton prices have now fallen to their lowest levels in the last six months.

According to ICE Futures US, cotton price is now down 50% when compared to that in May this year, per the estimate made on 22 October. As a result, the local spinning mill owners also have huge stockpiles of cotton and yarn. After buying cotton at higher prices in the past, now they are also incurring losses.

On top of this, the prevailing crises of gas and electricity have caused the production cost to rise.

Entrepreneurs in the clothing and textile sectors have sought policy support from the government in this situation.

According to sources, the BGMEA has started negotiations with the government to bring down the existing 1% source tax on garment exports to 0.5% as before.

When contacted, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told TBS that they raised the issue with the prime minister recently.

"We expect a supportive role from the government offices to survive in these difficult times, but the opposite is happening," he said.

Citing the example of the Customs Department of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), he said, "We are getting the most non-cooperation from them, which is making the situation more difficult for us."

Economist Ahsan H Mansur said if the export situation worsens, some assistance may be required on a case-to-case basis like in the Covid period. But that situation has not yet arrived, he added.

Nonetheless, some entrepreneurs do not want to lose hope completely.

BGMEA Vice-president Miran Ali told TBS since Bangladesh manufactures basic items of clothing, there is little chance of a major drop in demand.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / RMG / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

2h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

3h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

5h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

17h | Videos
Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

19h | Videos
Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

20h | Videos
Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning