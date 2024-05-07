President gets new NID card inscribed with 'valiant freedom fighter'

Bangladesh

BSS
07 May, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 07:29 pm

Related News

President gets new NID card inscribed with 'valiant freedom fighter'

BSS
07 May, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 07:29 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (7 May) received a new smart national identity (NID) card inscribed with "valiant freedom fighter (Bir Muktijoddha)."

Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) secretariat Md Jahangir Alam officially handed over the new smart NID card to the President at Bangabhaban here.

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS that the president was apprised by the EC secretary of the EC's overall activities on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said, from now on, all valiant freedom fighters will be given new smart NID cards having the writing "Bir Muktijoddha (valiant freedom fighter" in it.

The head of state cordially welcomed the EC's initiative to issue this new smart NID in honour of the valiant freedom fighters, the greatest sons of the soil.

This is a unique recognition of the contribution of the freedom fighters to the great freedom struggle and 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, he added.

President Shahabuddin mentioned that the nation would always remember with due respect the contribution of the freedom fighters.

Referring to various initiatives of the government, including improving the quality of life of freedom fighters and increasing the allowances for their welfare, the president said, "This trend will continue in days to come as well. . . And the government will always stand by them in any need."

President's Office Secretary Md Wahidul Islam Khan and senior officials concerned with the EC also were present.

Bangladesh / President Mohammed Shahabuddin / NID card

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

6h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

7h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

11h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

1h | Videos
The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

Now | Videos
How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

3h | Videos