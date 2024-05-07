President gets new NID card inscribed with 'valiant freedom fighter'

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (7 May) received a new smart national identity (NID) card inscribed with "valiant freedom fighter (Bir Muktijoddha)."

Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) secretariat Md Jahangir Alam officially handed over the new smart NID card to the President at Bangabhaban here.

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS that the president was apprised by the EC secretary of the EC's overall activities on the occasion.

He said, from now on, all valiant freedom fighters will be given new smart NID cards having the writing "Bir Muktijoddha (valiant freedom fighter" in it.

The head of state cordially welcomed the EC's initiative to issue this new smart NID in honour of the valiant freedom fighters, the greatest sons of the soil.

This is a unique recognition of the contribution of the freedom fighters to the great freedom struggle and 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, he added.

President Shahabuddin mentioned that the nation would always remember with due respect the contribution of the freedom fighters.

Referring to various initiatives of the government, including improving the quality of life of freedom fighters and increasing the allowances for their welfare, the president said, "This trend will continue in days to come as well. . . And the government will always stand by them in any need."

President's Office Secretary Md Wahidul Islam Khan and senior officials concerned with the EC also were present.