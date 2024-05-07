Country's GDP growth a Boeing running with a single engine: Debapriya 

Bangladesh's economy has been carrying on with four major deficits with the country's GDP growth seems to be like a Boeing running with a single engine, Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said today (7 May).

"There are four [major] deficits in the country's economy. Its GDP growth is like a Boeing with an engine running. Growth comes from government investment. [And] Private investment is not progressing," he said during an event titled "Macroeconomic challenges and the way forward" at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) office in the capital's Nayapaltan.

Investment in social sectors, including health and education is not being increased, he added.

He also noted that the second shortfall of the country is its revenue. "[Even] If the GDP increases, the revenue is not being raised at a proportional rate."

Debapriya further mentioned that the country has adopted projects, costs of which are steep and "cut throat".

There is also a pressure to repay debt, he said.

"It has not been possible to pay $5 billion on time in various areas, including fuel bills, profits of foreign companies, or debts of foreign airlines.

"As a result, Bangladesh is no longer able to proudly carry on claiming that the country has never defaulted on paying its debts."

"Bangladesh is in the swing of expectations and mistrust. There seems to be conflict among people of the country. They expect a lot but cannot trust the government to fulfil those expectations," he said.

He further said, the way the accounts have been published for the last decade, there is a gap in the GDP estimates.

"As a result, the debt to GDP ratio has been shown to be low."

The opposite effect has occurred in the revenue income as it has not increased in proportion to the GDP, said.

"Those who are supposed to be paying taxes are not doing so. There is a lack of efficiency and corruption in tax administration. People have fewer incentives to pay taxes because people do not get expected services in health, education, or public transport," he said.

On a positive note, Debapriya remarked that the future of Bangladesh is brighter than many other countries in spite of so many problems.

"To implement the conditions of the International Monetary Fund [IMF], some benefits like increase in duty, reduction in incentives have to be removed. However, they must be coordinated smoothly so that small enterprises, rural industries, those working in the domestic market do not face problems," he said.

Emphasising on ensuring food security, Debapriya said, "This year the crop yield has been good. The government should ensure food security.

"The list of those benefiting through family cards should be published so that locals [authorities] can check whether those getting this benefit are suitable or not."