3-day long US Trade Show set to begin on 9 May

The 29th US Trade Show will begin on Thursday (9 May) at the InterContinental Hotel, where US products and services will be exhibited.

Over hundreds of US products represented by 44 exhibitors from home and abroad will be on display at the trade show, reads a press release.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the United States Embassy, Dhaka are cosponsoring the 29th annual trade show.

At a press conference on Tuesday (7 May) at InterContinental Hotel, Dhaka led by AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed, and Commercial Counsellor of US Embassy John Fay announced the 3-day long trade show.

The trade show will remain open for visitors all three days form 10am to 8pm. The entry fee for this year is Tk30 per person.

Student in uniform or with identity card will be allowed free entry. A few visitors will get attractive prizes based on raffle draw of entry ticket.

This year's trade show will be taking place during world trade month (May), which has been recognised in the US since 1983 and promotes the importance of international trade to the US economy, said in the press conference.

The trade show for 2024 will be inaugurated by Salman Fazlur Rahma, MP, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister as chief guest, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister at Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology as special guest. While AmCham president Syed Ershad Ahmed and US Ambassador Peter D Haas will be present the inaugural session.

Besides, the showcasing products and services, on 9 May, the seminars will be arranged include "Inclusive Innovation: Empowering Women in the AI Era", "US Export Licensing for Importers."

On second day, the seminars will he held on "Studying in the US and Students Visas", "USAID Development work with the private sector" and "Doing Business with the US and Business Visas".

John Fay said, USA has largest investment in Bangladesh and invested around over $4 billion. The number of investment is increasing. The USA firms and private sector are looking for an economic reforms for easier investment and creating investment climate. Many USA firms are thinking for investment in Bangladesh for the better opportunity."

About the difficulties for the foreign companies to repatriate of profits or dividends, AmCham president Syed Ershad Ahmed said, we are still struggling to repatriate dividends, but the situation eased as the government allowed firms to repatriate dividends partly. Companies now can send their dividends to their country in instalments."

While asking about investment of the USA companies in 100 economic zones, Ershad said, some companies are eager to invest, and already some IT firms invested in the ICT parks. USA firms are eager to investment in economic zones, but need to develop infrastructures and investment eco-system."