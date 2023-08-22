BGMEA, Iraqi Federation of Chambers keen to collaborate in promoting bilateral trade, investment

In efforts to explore trade and investment opportunities in new markets, a delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) led by President Faruque Hassan is visiting Iraq.

During their four-day trip, they are scheduled to meet Iraqi ministers, trade bodies, businessmen and other stakeholders to promote and boost trade relations between Bangladesh and Iraq.

On 22 August, the BGMEA delegation met Abdulrazak Al-Zuheere, president of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce, to discuss potential collaboration to foster mutually beneficial partnerships between Iraq and Bangladesh stakeholders.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iraq Fazlul Bari was present at the meeting which was also attended by Adil O Hussein, president of the Iraqi Federation of Industries and Sabahaldin Al-Salihi, president of Kirkuk Chamber of Commerce.

During the meeting, they discussed the investment climate in two countries, the available opportunities and the possibility of enhancing mutual trade and investment.

They had discussions also on how both sides could work together to facilitate communication and engagement between businessmen of the two countries and enhance cooperation between the private sectors in various fields of trade and investment.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted Bangladesh as a promising and attractive destination for investment with developing infrastructure and investment-friendly facilities.

He urged the president of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce to encourage Iraqi investors to invest in Bangladesh and benefit from its favourable investment climate.

Faruque Hassan also presented an overview of the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh, its strong position in the global market, and prospects of garment exports to the Iraqi market.

President of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce Abdulrazak Al-Zuheere briefed the BGMEA delegation on trade and investment opportunities in Iraq and assured them of cooperation and support to do business in the country.

He also praised the visit by the BGMEA delegation, mentioning that it would pave the way for widening the business horizon between Bangladesh and Iraq.

He expressed the interest of the Iraqi Federation of Chamber in having engagement with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry to promote bilateral trade and investment.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan thanked the Iraqi Chambers of Commerce for providing its space to the visiting BGMEA team to display Bangladeshi garments to Iraqi buyers and hold B2B meetings.

Other members of the Bangladesh delegation are Mohammed Nasir, former vice president (finance) of BGMEA; Nazrul Islam, former director of BGMEA; Mohammed Shohel, managing director of Bangla Poshak Ltd; Mohd Shawket Hossain, director of Bangla Poshak; and Nisher Khan, managing director of Banika Fashion Ltd.