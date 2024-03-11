6 garment workers injured during protest in Ashulia's Sterling Styles factory

At least six garment workers were injured during a protest at Ashulia's Sterling Styles Ltd factory this morning (11 March) while demanding overtime pay and other benefits.

The injured staff were rescued and later admitted to the Ashulia Women and Children Hospital for treatment, General Manager (Administration) of the factory Abdul Mannan Mia told The Business Standard.

The details of the injured have yet to be known.

Labour unrest at the Sterling Group's factory in Ashulia's Jamgora area started over various demands, including increasing the tiffin amount, granting annual leave and additional pay on extra work days.

The protesting workers told the media they were having trouble with the factory authorities for the past few days over these issues.

Commenting on the issue, the factory general manager said this factory, with about 4,500 workers, operates in the same way as other factories in the vicinity are managed as per the labour law.

"For the last three days our workers have been agitated with unreasonable demands, including payment of 11 days of annual leave as well as day-offs on every public holiday. Besides, during Eid, we extend their leave and usually adjust their extra leave days by attending work on some of the Fridays before Ramadan. But the workers are now demanding money even for these days. The workers stopped participating in work for the last few days because of all this."

He further said, "At one point they beat up at least six of our mid-level workers and walked out of the factory."

Sarwar Hossain, general secretary of Garments Sramik Oikya League central committee, said, "The workers have been agitating for the last few days with about ten demands, including increase in overnight pay, holiday pay, tiffin, although most of these demands have no legal justification. I think the owners are failing to explain the issues to the workers. Also, due to the lack of sincerity on the part of the owners, we are not being able to solve the issues between the two parties."

Ashulia Industrial Police-1 Additional Superintendent Mahmud Naser told Johny said, "At one point during the protest, when the workers came out of the factory and tried to cause chaos by throwing bricks, the industrial policemen fired a round of tear shells and chased them to disperse them.

"The situation is now normal, we have been communicating with the owners to resolve the issue," he added.