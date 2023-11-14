Most factories reopen in Ashulia, Gazipur, workers attendance low

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 10:16 pm

Most factories reopen in Ashulia, Gazipur, workers attendance low

Workers walk to the Ashulia RMG factories after they reopen on Tuesday, 14 November 2023. Photo: Collected
Workers walk to the Ashulia RMG factories after they reopen on Tuesday, 14 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Almost all garment factories in Ashulia and Gazipur, forced to shut down due to worker unrest over wage hike demands, reopened today with worker attendance below full capacity.

Md Emran Ahmmed, additional police superintendent of Gazipur industrial police, told The Business Standard that all factories in Gazipur opened on Tuesday and the situation was normal.

He said worker attendance was around 90% as some workers had returned home upon learning about the indefinite closure and had not yet returned.

However, at least 11 factories remained closed in Mirpur yesterday, with their workers blocking the road from Mirpur 11 and 14 for almost two hours. 

Kafrul police station officer-in-charge (OC) Farukul Alam told TBS, "While certain factories resumed operations, some workers refused to work. Consequently, authorities declared closures, leading to a group of workers taking to the streets." 

He said around 3,000-5,000 workers took to the streets, demanding a wage hike. "However, at around 11:15am, they were removed from the streets."

Meanwhile, labour leaders claimed widespread arrests were made and continuous raids on workers' homes took place following the agitation, even during their commute to the factory, a contention denied by the law enforcement agencies.

Garment workers have been protesting for a minimum wage of Tk23,000 for weeks. 

On 7 November, the government fixed the minimum wage at Tk12,500, which many workers have rejected. The protests have continued, and four workers, including one woman, have been killed in clashes with police. 

All but one opens in Ashulia

All readymade garment factories in Ashulia reopened yesterday except one. 

"Only the factory of Naba Knit Composite Ltd remained closed as the workers did not join. The overall situation in Ashulia remained calm today so far," said Sarwar Alam, superintendent of industrial police 1 (SP, Ashulia).

There are a total of 1,792 factories under Sarwar Alam's jurisdiction in Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai. 

Most of the workers joined work in Ashulia on time after factory authorities informed them about the factory's resuming operation. 

Workers who rejoined said factory authorities informed them about resuming the operations the night before. 

"My supervisor called me last night and told me to join work this morning," Morjina, one of the workers, told TBS.

Earlier on Saturday, 52 RMG factories suspended operations amid workers' protests.  

According to Section 13/1 of the Labour Act, factories can be closed due to illegal strikes. During the shutdown, workers will not get any salary for the period.

Workers allege mass arrests

Workers and labour leaders have alleged that even though the factories have reopened, they were being searched and arrested on their way to work.

Khokon Mia, a garment worker in Gazipur, told TBS, "There is panic in the whole area. That's why 40% of the workers did not attend their work today."

"Police raided the homes of various workers late last night in Ashulia. Many workers do not stay at home at night because of fear of being arrested," said Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Sweaters Workers Trade Union Centre 

He called for an immediate stop to such harassment in order to maintain a fair industrial environment. He also called for a revision of minimum wages.

Denying any mass arrests, additional SP Emran Ahmed told TBS, "Only those who have specific allegations against them are being arrested now after an examination of video footage."

Meanwhile, the IndustriALL Bangladesh Council has called a press conference at the National Press Club today to demand an end to the mass arrests of workers and an increase in wages.

