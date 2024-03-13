79% female RMG workers left jobs to care for families: Study

For the RMG industry, incentives serve as a crucial lifeline during turbulent times. Photo: Rajib Dhar

About 79% of female workers who have left jobs in the apparel sector did so to care for their families, according to a new study.

Presently, 71% of these women workers are responsible for caring for their children. Consequently, many find it challenging to balance work and childcare simultaneously, as revealed in the study titled "Unpaid Care Work: Perspectives of Employers and Workers in the RMG Sector."

Conducted by Karmojibi Nari, a women's welfare organisation, in partnership with Oxfam Bangladesh, the study also found that approximately 36% of female workers feel overwhelmed trying to manage both responsibilities. Additionally, 41% reported never having any personal time.

Zakia Haque, managing director of Creative Pathway Bangladesh, presented the research report during the seminar at the Cirdap International Conference Center auditorium on Wednesday.

Meher Afroz Chumki, former state minister for women and children affairs, was the chief guest at the seminar, while founder President of Karmojibi Nari Shirin Akhtar presided over the event.

The seminar was moderated by Sanjida Sultana, Additional Executive Director at Karmojibi Nari.

Chumki said it ought to be required for all businesses to have a breastfeeding corner.

She also said the findings should be presented to the ministry without limiting them to seminars.

Ayesha Siddiqui, deputy director (Planning and Evaluation) at the Directorate of Women's Affairs, said the government has already taken up a project to set up about 60 daycare centres in various industrial areas.

Besides, the government and factory owners should work together to provide sanitary napkins to women workers, she added.

Julia Jasmin, joint inspector general (Health Division) of the factory and Establishment Inspection Directorate, said the number of daycare centres should be determined according to the size of the factory.

She also suggests discussing the possibility of establishing an area-based daycare centre.

Julia Jasmin said the work enthusiasm of the workers decreases, due to four hours of overtime every day.

She also urged parents to keep children over six years of age in daycare.

Female worker Ruby said, "I started working in a factory at a very young age. But now I have lost my job due to old age".

"We are getting laid off when we become skilled," she deplored.