RMG workers' minimum wage: Govt finalises Tk12,500, brings slight changes to pay grades

Chairman of the Minimum Wage Board Liaquat Ali Molla at a press conference in the Secretariat after the board’s 7th meeting today (26 November). Photo: TBS

The government has finalised Tk12,500 as the minimum wage for garment workers, rejecting the demand for an increase.

However, the total number of pay grades has been reduced to four and the wages were slightly increased, Chairman of the Minimum Wage Board Liaquat Ali Molla made the disclosure at a press conference in the Secretariat after the board's 7th meeting today (26 November).

Earlier, the minimum wage was increased by 56% to Tk12,500 in the lowest grade among the five grades. Rejecting this, a number of workers took to the streets and a total of four people were killed during protests over the wage, including two people in a clash with the police.

In the meeting, among the five grades, Grade-4 was merged with Grade-3. So, now the final pay was unchanged for Grade-3 but raised for Grade-4, and it has been revised to Tk13,550 which was previously Tk13,025.

Similarly, Grade-2 has been increased from Tk14,150 to Tk14,273 and Grade-1 has been increased from Tk14,750 to Tk15,035.

Among others, Siddiqur Rahman, owners' representative in the wage board and former president of the BGMEA, and Sirajul Islam Rony, labour representative and president of the Bangladesh National Garment Workers League were present in the meeting.

On November 11, the Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a gazette notification announcing Tk12,500 as minimum monthly wage for the apparel industry.

It also sought opinions, objections or recommendations from stakeholders or individuals, if any, within 14 days of publication of the gazette notification. The timeframe ended on Friday.

Local right groups demanded that the minimum wage be raised to Tk23,000 and some factory owners want the amount be cut to Tk10,400.

Both parties sent letters to the Minimum Wage Board. Until Friday, the Wage Board received more than 200 letters, of them 168 letters from garment factory owners, 30 from trade union federations and one each from Transparency International Bangladesh and Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told The Business Standard, "We are committed to paying our workers as per the new wage structure, despite challenges in the apparel business."

He further said, "We hope all brands and buyers will increase their product prices to adjust additional cost."